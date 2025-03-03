Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs staff earns awards for excellence, named IMCOM organization of year

Photo By Kelsie Steber | Linda Poston of Hinesville, Georgia examines a headstone Nov. 14, 2024, at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Kelsie Steber | Linda Poston of Hinesville, Georgia examines a headstone Nov. 14, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia during the Fort Stewart Fall Cemetery Tour. Pritchett is the great-great-granddaughter of James Washington Stafford who is buried in Zoucks Cemetery. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Cooper) see less | View Image Page

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs was named the U.S. Army Installation Management Command public affairs organization of the year for command information and received five additional awards in the 2024 IMCOM Communications competition and another three awards placed in the 2024 Army Materiel Command David G. Harris Public Affairs competition.



IMCOM announced its winners in the 2024 Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition Feb. 5 and AMC announced its winners for the 2023 David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition Feb. 24.



U.S. Army Installation Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Omar Jones wrote in a congratulatory message “Join me in congratulating a special group of IMCOM Professionals. IMCOM public affairs professionals from 29 garrisons worldwide entered 312 pieces of content into 22 categories. Their work reflects excellence in sharing and communicating the Army’s story around the globe.”



For the AMC competition over 80 submissions were judged by a panel of industry experts and the AMC Public and Congressional Affairs Director said selecting winners was a difficult task.



“I'm impressed by the quality of the submissions I’ve seen and it’s evident that they continue to improve with each passing year,” said Col. Nichole Downs, the director of AMC Public and Congressional Affairs, in a note to the field. “



The Public Affairs Organization of the Year for command information category honors the collaborative spirit and collective skills of Army public affairs unit and sections, while reinforcing the importance of the Army narrative. The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield public affairs team competed in the medium organization category, with both the public affairs staff and multi-media visual information team supporting the command’s public affairs mission.



“Recognition as one of the best public affairs teams in IMCOM is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Chris Fletcher, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield public affairs director. “We put in countless hours to share the Army's story with our stakeholders. Receiving this validation from our peers means a great deal.”



Monica Guthrie, the Hunter Army Airfield public affairs chief, placed in the IMCOM Communications Competition news article category for her story on a Soldier, who lived through an attempted suicide and now uses his failed attempt to help his fellow Soldiers.



Bryan Lunn, a public affairs Army Fellow currently on temporary duty to Army Materiel Command as part of his fellowship, placed in the IMCOM and AMC competitions for his feature video on the Million Dollar Scholar, a military brat who was accepted to over 230 colleges and had almost $15M in scholarships.



Molly Cooke, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community relations chief, was recognized at the AMC and IMCOM competitions for her community engagement efforts. Cooke placed in both the Community Relations Campaign and Special Events categories in both competitions.



Cooke received this recognition for planning, developing, and executing a comprehensive community engagement program which has enhanced relationships throughout our neighboring communities. This includes the installation’s quarterly Come Meet Your Army tours, cemetery tours and community touchpoints as well as support to veteran organizations and veteran service organizations.



“Your hard work and commitment to sharing the stories of your commands, AMC and the Army are truly commendable,” Downs said. “I encourage you to keep supporting this program because it truly showcases the important work of your teams and gives us a chance to recognize the talented Public Affairs professionals around AMC.”