    GM "A" School Torpedo Lab [Image 8 of 8]

    GM &quot;A&quot; School Torpedo Lab

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 18, 2024) Seaman Recruit Camilla Perezrodriguez, an accession-level Sailor at the Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes Gunner's Mate "A" School, removes the danger tag from the sea water battery of a Mark 46 torpedo during loading into a Mark 32 surface vessal torpedo tube at Naval Station Great Lakes, November 18, 2024. The Mark 46 torpedo is the backbone of the Navy's lightweight anti-submarine warfare torpedo inventory and is also the North Atlantic Treaty Organization standard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    This work, GM "A" School Torpedo Lab [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

