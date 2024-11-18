Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GM "A" School Torpedo Lab [Image 2 of 8]

    GM &quot;A&quot; School Torpedo Lab

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 18, 2024) Accession-level Sailors at the Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes Gunner's Mate "A" School load a Mark 46 torpedo into a Mark 32 surface vessal torpedo tube at Naval Station Great Lakes, November 18, 2024. The Mark 46 torpedo is the backbone of the Navy's lightweight anti-submarine warfare torpedo inventory and is also the North Atlantic Treaty Organization standard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8761699
    VIRIN: 241118-N-HR150-1057
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
    Torpedo
    Gunner's Mate
    Great Lakes
    U.S. Navy

