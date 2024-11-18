GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 18, 2024) Accession-level Sailors at the Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes Gunner's Mate "A" School load a Mark 46 torpedo into a Mark 32 surface vessal torpedo tube at Naval Station Great Lakes, November 18, 2024. The Mark 46 torpedo is the backbone of the Navy's lightweight anti-submarine warfare torpedo inventory and is also the North Atlantic Treaty Organization standard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)
