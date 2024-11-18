Green Berets Conduct Static Line Jump During Adamant Serpent 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Green Berets with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conduct static line Airborne operations from a 352d Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II, as part of Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 in Karlsborg, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Forces operate across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to allies and partners.