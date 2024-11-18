Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets Conduct Static Line Jump During Adamant Serpent 25 [Image 1 of 4]

    Green Berets Conduct Static Line Jump During Adamant Serpent 25

    KARLSBORG, SWEDEN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Odum 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conduct static line Airborne operations from a 352d Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II, as part of Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 in Karlsborg, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Forces operate across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 08:41
    Photo ID: 8761414
    VIRIN: 241106-A-FC392-5843
    Resolution: 4520x3333
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: KARLSBORG, SE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Green Berets Conduct Static Line Jump During Adamant Serpent 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parachute
    cold
    air force
    Army
    Sweden. NATO
    Adamant Serpent

