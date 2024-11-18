Green Berets with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conduct static line Airborne operations from a 352d Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II, as part of Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 in Karlsborg, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Forces operate across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 08:41
|Photo ID:
|8761418
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-FC392-8249
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|KARLSBORG, SE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Berets Conduct Static Line Jump During Adamant Serpent 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.