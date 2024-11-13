Exercise Southern Shield Demonstrates NATO Air Defense Readiness in Romania

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Battery, 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conduct training with a Man-portable Air Defense System during Exercise Southern Shield in Romania, Nov. 19, 2024. The exercise reinforces NATO’s commitment to defending Allied airspace through cooperative training and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Gabbi McElyea)
