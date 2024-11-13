Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Southern Shield Demonstrates NATO Air Defense Readiness in Romania [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Southern Shield Demonstrates NATO Air Defense Readiness in Romania

    ROMANIA

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Battery, 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conducts training on the Avenger Weapon System during Exercise Southern Shield in Romania, Nov. 19, 2024. The exercise reinforces NATO’s commitment to defending Allied airspace through cooperative training and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Gabbi McElyea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 04:47
    Photo ID: 8761215
    VIRIN: 241119-A-SV042-4259
    Resolution: 2306x1537
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Southern Shield Demonstrates NATO Air Defense Readiness in Romania [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Southern Shield Demonstrates NATO Air Defense Readiness in Romania
    Exercise Southern Shield Demonstrates NATO Air Defense Readiness in Romania
    Exercise Southern Shield Demonstrates NATO Air Defense Readiness in Romania
    Exercise Southern Shield Demonstrates NATO Air Defense Readiness in Romania
    Exercise Southern Shield Demonstrates NATO Air Defense Readiness in Romania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldOfVictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download