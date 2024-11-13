Exercise Southern Shield Demonstrates NATO Air Defense Readiness in Romania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Battery, 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, stands ready during Exercise Southern Shield in Romania, Nov. 19, 2024. The exercise reinforces NATO’s commitment to defending Allied airspace through cooperative training and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Gabbi McElyea)