    856th Military Police Company transfers authority to 1175th Military Police Company [Image 4 of 6]

    856th Military Police Company transfers authority to 1175th Military Police Company

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Col. Lynetta Ruffin, assistant chief of staff G3, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks at the transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    VIRIN: 241101-Z-KL044-1032
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 856th Military Police Company transfers authority to 1175th Military Police Company [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1TSC
    ARCENT
    364ESC
    AZARNG
    17SB
    856MPCo

