856th Military Police Company transfers authority to 1175th Military Police Company

U.S. Army Capt. Preston Lindsey and 1st Sgt. Adam Wood, command team of 1175th Military Police Company, uncase their company guidon during the transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)