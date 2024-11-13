856th Military Police Company transfers authority to 1175th Military Police Company

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Pietropaolo and 1st Sgt. Brandon Garland, 856th Military Police Company, case their guidon during the transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)