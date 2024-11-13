Sailors Assigned to USS Omaha Load an MK 46 30 mm Guns Weapons System

241107-N-ZV473-1029 (NOV. 07, 2024) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Kameron Gilder, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Tymar Hubbard, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), load the MK –46 – 30 mm Gun Weapons System while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 07. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 03:18
|Photo ID:
|8761166
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-ZV473-1029
|Resolution:
|6208x4434
|Size:
|13.25 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
