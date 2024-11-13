Sailors Assigned to USS Omaha Load an MK 46 30 mm Guns Weapons System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N-ZV473-1025 (Nov. 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Gunners Mate 2nd Class Tymar Hubbard from Detroit, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), loads the MK 46 - 30 mm Gun Weapons System while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 07. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)