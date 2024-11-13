241101-N-ZV473-1052 (Nov. 01, 2024) Sailors assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) conduct an ammunition unload while underway in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 01. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8761124
|VIRIN:
|241101-N-ZV473-2117
|Resolution:
|3930x2620
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts an Ammunition Unload While Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.