USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts an Ammunition Unload While Underway

241101-N-ZV473-1033 (Nov. 01, 2024) Gunners Mate 3rd Class Caroline Meredith, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) assists with an ammunition unload while underway in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 01. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)