Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics Visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, the deputy commandant for Installations and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps, and a native of Georgia, center, listens to a brief about harbor operations at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 6, 2024. Lt. Gen. Sklenka visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the air stations unique capabilities and future improvements for the base. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)