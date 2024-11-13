Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics Visits MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, left, discusses air station operations with Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, the deputy commandant for Installations and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps, and a native of Georgia, during a tour of the air traffic control tower at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 6, 2024. Lt. Gen. Sklenka visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the air stations unique capabilities and future improvements for the base. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)