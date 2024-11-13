Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics Visits MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jacquline Lopez, the officer in charge of the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, center right, discusses emergency caesarean section procedures with Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, the deputy commandant for Installations and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps, and a native of Georgia, center left, during a tour of the branch health clinic at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 6, 2024. Lt. Gen. Sklenka visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the air stations unique capabilities and future improvements for the base. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)