12th LLB Increases Their Combat Marksmanship Skills During a Short Bay and Unknown Distance Live-Fire Range

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rogelio Carbajalguzman observes down range during a combat marksmanship range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Combat marksmanship training refines Marines ability to engage with multiple adversaries quickly and effectively through unknown distance and short ranges in both day and night scenarios. Carbajalguzman, a native of California, is a combat marksmanship coach with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John J. Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 20:21
|Photo ID:
|8760759
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-SH338-1407
|Resolution:
|7853x5238
|Size:
|28.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
