    12th LLB Increases Their Combat Marksmanship Skills During a Short Bay and Unknown Distance Live-Fire Range [Image 7 of 7]

    12th LLB Increases Their Combat Marksmanship Skills During a Short Bay and Unknown Distance Live-Fire Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Cpl. John Simpson 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine fires an M4 carbine during a combat marksmanship range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Combat marksmanship training refines Marines ability to engage with multiple adversaries quickly and effectively through unknown distance and short ranges in both day and night scenarios. This Marine is with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John J. Simpson)

    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
