12th LLB Increases Their Combat Marksmanship Skills During a Short Bay and Unknown Distance Live-Fire Range

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Quintania, left, and Cpl Rogelio Carbajalguzman review a shot grouping during a combat marksmanship range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Combat marksmanship training refines Marines ability to engage with multiple adversaries quickly and effectively through unknown distance and short ranges in both day and night scenarios. Quintania, a native of Texas, is a towed artillery systems technician and Carbajalguzman, a native of California is a combat marksmanship coach. Both Marines are with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John J. Simpson)