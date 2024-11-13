AFGSC commander visits Ellsworth Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Breanna Vallarta, a 28th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, demonstrates military working dog techniques to Air Force Global Strike Command Key Spouses at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 13, 2024. During a base tour, AFGSC Key Spouses received information about the process behind training MWDs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)