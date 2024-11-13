U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Breanna Vallarta, a 28th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, demonstrates military working dog techniques to Air Force Global Strike Command Key Spouses at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 13, 2024. During a base tour, AFGSC Key Spouses received information about the process behind training MWDs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 14:07
|Photo ID:
|8760058
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-JD534-1054
|Resolution:
|6813x4542
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC Commander visits Ellsworth Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.