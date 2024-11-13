Barbara Bussiere, spouse of Air Force Global Strike Command commander Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, center, and Kelly Oakley, spouse of 28th Bomb Wing commander Col. Derek Oakley, left, listen to Kevin Case, Douglas School District superintendent, during a school liaison meeting at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 13, 2024. School liaison programs offer services and resources to support children, parents, installation leadership and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 14:08
|Photo ID:
|8760053
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-JD534-1033
|Resolution:
|7088x4725
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC Commander visits Ellsworth Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.