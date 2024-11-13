Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC Commander visits Ellsworth Air Force Base [Image 4 of 5]

    AFGSC Commander visits Ellsworth Air Force Base

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Barbara Bussiere, spouse of Air Force Global Strike Command commander Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, center, and Kelly Oakley, spouse of 28th Bomb Wing commander Col. Derek Oakley, left, listen to Kevin Case, Douglas School District superintendent, during a school liaison meeting at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 13, 2024. School liaison programs offer services and resources to support children, parents, installation leadership and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

