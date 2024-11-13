AFGSC commander visits Ellsworth Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, right, walks with David Garrett, AFGSC A5 B-21 Program Integration Office deputy, after touring a B-21 facility at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 14, 2024. Bussiere’s visit to the future main operating base of the B-21 Raider allowed him to view construction, as well as learn about upcoming projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 14:08
|Photo ID:
|8760031
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-OL684-1127
|Resolution:
|6314x4209
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
