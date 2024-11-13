Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC Commander visits Ellsworth Air Force Base [Image 3 of 5]

    AFGSC Commander visits Ellsworth Air Force Base

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, right, walks with David Garrett, AFGSC A5 B-21 Program Integration Office deputy, after touring a B-21 facility at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 14, 2024. Bussiere’s visit to the future main operating base of the B-21 Raider allowed him to view construction, as well as learn about upcoming projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8760031
    VIRIN: 241114-F-OL684-1127
    Resolution: 6314x4209
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC Commander visits Ellsworth Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC

