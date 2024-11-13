AFGSC commander visits Ellsworth Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, right, walks with David Garrett, AFGSC A5 B-21 Program Integration Office deputy, after touring a B-21 facility at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 14, 2024. Bussiere’s visit to the future main operating base of the B-21 Raider allowed him to view construction, as well as learn about upcoming projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)