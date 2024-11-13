Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enlistees swear into the Massachusetts National Guard during New England Patriots Salute to Service Game [Image 5 of 5]

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Airmen enlist into the Massachusetts Air National Guard at the start of a New England Patriots football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Nov. 18, 2024. Enlistees from the Massachusetts National Guard, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force were sworn in by Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division Commander, during the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

