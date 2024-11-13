Enlistees swear into the Massachusetts National Guard during New England Patriots Salute to Service Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen prepare to enlist into the Massachusetts Air National Guard at the start of a New England Patriots football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Nov. 18, 2024. The enlistment ceremony was part of the New England Patriots 2024 Salute to Service Game, honoring service members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)