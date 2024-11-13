Enlistees swear into the Massachusetts National Guard during New England Patriots Salute to Service Game

Airmen enlist into the Massachusetts Air National Guard at the start of a New England Patriots football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Nov. 18, 2024. Enlistees from the Massachusetts National Guard, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force were sworn in by Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division Commander, during the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
