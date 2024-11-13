U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, left, poses with Royal Saudi Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Nov. 12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 11:01
|Photo ID:
|8759568
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-LE393-1036
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF Allvin meets Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz [Image 7 of 7], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.