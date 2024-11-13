CSAF Allvin meets Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Saudi Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, center, arrives for a meeting with U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Nov. 12, 2024. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)