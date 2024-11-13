Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 13 of 17]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erin Watson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241116-N-EW043-1040 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2024) Operation Specialist 3rd Class Chama Laine, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), monitors ships movement, Nov. 16, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct a scheduled underway to test equipment and systems in preparation for future operations. (Disclaimer, this photo has been edited for security purposes.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin Watson)

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

