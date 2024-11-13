Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241116-N-EW043-1040 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2024) Operation Specialist 3rd Class Chama Laine, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), monitors ships movement, Nov. 16, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct a scheduled underway to test equipment and systems in preparation for future operations. (Disclaimer, this photo has been edited for security purposes.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin Watson)