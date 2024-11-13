Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241116-N-NS109-1265 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in line handlers to secure the ship to the pier at Naval Station Norfolk, Nov. 16, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct a scheduled underway to test equipment and systems in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mitchell Mason)