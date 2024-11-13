Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mitchell Mason 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241116-N-NS109-1265 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in line handlers to secure the ship to the pier at Naval Station Norfolk, Nov. 16, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct a scheduled underway to test equipment and systems in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mitchell Mason)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 09:18
    Photo ID: 8759383
    VIRIN: 241116-N-NS109-1265
    Resolution: 3826x5739
    Size: 977.58 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Welding
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

