241116-N-EW043-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2024) Lt. Griffin Creekmore, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), clean a Sailors teeth, Nov. 16, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct a scheduled underway to test equipment and systems in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin Watson)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 09:19
|Photo ID:
|8759374
|VIRIN:
|241116-N-EW043-1004
|Resolution:
|3906x5469
|Size:
|939.46 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Erin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.