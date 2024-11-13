Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz delivers the oath of office to Dr. Chester Jeng, DDS, JD, MBA, Esq. during the Total U.S. Army Career Fair - Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 2, 2024. He was direct commissioned as a dentist to the U.S. Army Reserve. However, there's more to his story. Dr. Jeng immigrated to the U.S. in 1980, where he dedicated much of his young life to seeking higher levels of education, including a bachelor's degree, a Doctor of Dental Surgery, a law degree, a business degree, and an additional master's degree in endodontics. He has been practicing dentistry in La Habra since 1999. Additionally, Dr. Jeng serves as a trustee of the Fullerton Joint Union High School District, where he continues to impact the lives of high school students to prepare them for the future. Shortly after Sept. 11, 2001, Dr. Jeng went to his local recruiting center to inquire about opportunities to join and contribute to the nation but was unable to join at that time. Later, in 2023, his son, Christian, expressed interest in attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point or pursuing a commission through USC Army ROTC. This reinvigorated Dr. Jeng's desire to serve. Thanks to the Army's reestablishment of direct commissioning authorizations in 2019, a pathway for Dr. Jeng was available. However, Dr. Jeng was unable to join due to body composition standards. Still undeterred, Dr. Jeng pursued a lifestyle change, working out five days a week and eating healthy. As a result, Chester lost 56 pounds to ensure he was fit enough to serve in the U.S. Army. Finally, to enshrine the Army as a family profession, Dr. Jeng's son, Christian, was awarded a Letter of Assurance from West Point and a 4-year ROTC scholarship during the already memorable ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)