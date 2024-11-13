Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total U.S. Army Career Fair - Los Angeles [Image 38 of 38]

    Total U.S. Army Career Fair - Los Angeles

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz presides over Capt. Steven Ly's promotion ceremony from the rank of captain to major during the Total U.S. Army Career Fair - Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 2, 2024. As a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, Ly embodies the unique skills, talents, and background of our Citizen Soldiers. As an Army leader, he has served in numerous roles, including as the company commander of the 386th Engineer Clearance Company and as an Observer-Controller/Trainer, enabling other units and leadership teams to generate readiness and prepare for worldwide requirements. As a citizen leader, Ly serves on the City of Rosemead's Council. He has served as the mayor for three terms, including in 2011, when he was the city's youngest mayor in history. He continues his public service career by also serving as the Taxpayer Advocate for the San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk, where he continues to support and inform Californians. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 07:49
    Photo ID: 8759147
    VIRIN: 241102-A-AJ780-1016
    Resolution: 7867x5245
    Size: 27.45 MB
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Total U.S. Army Career Fair - Los Angeles [Image 38 of 38], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

