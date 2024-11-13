From left: Capt. Łukasz Walczak, Digital Forensic Examiner Section Lead, Central Office for Combatting Cybercrime; Digital Forensic Analyst Michael Mazzone, Digital Forensic Examination Cell – Europe (Germany); Special Agent Matthew Miller, Cyber Field Office – International (Italy); - Maj. Piotr Łopaciński, Director, Central Office for Combatting Cybercrime.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 03:38
|Photo ID:
|8758876
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-A5031-1002
|Resolution:
|855x618
|Size:
|363.99 KB
|Location:
|ŁODZ, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army CID Trains Polish State Cyber Police in Łodz Poland [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army CID Trains Polish State Cyber Police in Łodz Poland
Criminal Investigator CID Agent