    Army CID Trains Polish State Cyber Police in Łodz Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    Army CID Trains Polish State Cyber Police in Łodz Poland

    ŁODZ, POLAND

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    Digital Forensic Analyst Michael Mazzone, Digital Forensic Examination Cell – Europe (Germany,) gives a block of instruction to the Polish State Cyber Police, Central Office for Combatting Cybercrime (CBZC) November 4-8, 2024.

