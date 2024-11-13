Army CID Trains Polish State Cyber Police in Łodz Poland

Courtesy Photo | From left: Capt. Łukasz Walczak, Digital Forensic Examiner Section Lead, Central...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left: Capt. Łukasz Walczak, Digital Forensic Examiner Section Lead, Central Office for Combatting Cybercrime; Digital Forensic Analyst Michael Mazzone, Digital Forensic Examination Cell – Europe (Germany); Special Agent Matthew Miller, Cyber Field Office – International (Italy); - Maj. Piotr Łopaciński, Director, Central Office for Combatting Cybercrime. see less | View Image Page

Personnel from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Cyber Field Office-International, and the Digital Forensic Examination Cell-Europe led training sessions with the Polish State Cyber Police, Central Office for Combatting Cybercrime (CBZC) November 4-8, 2024.



At this training session Special Agent Matthew Miller of the Cyber Field Office – International and Digital Forensic Analyst Michael Mazzone of the Digital Forensic Examination (DFE) Cell – Europe, trained 40 Polish State Cyber Police Officers on DFE techniques, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Open-Source Intelligence, and Cryptocurrency Forensic tracing.



This international law enforcement exchange is the direct result of the ongoing relationship Army CID maintains with the NATO Military Police Center of Excellence in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Earlier this year Army CID Special Agents were also invited to present at the NATO Military Police Crime Investigation Forum and to lead the 2nd NATO Digital Evidence Handling and Investigation Course.



“Army CID will take every opportunity to work and train with our international allies and advance the profession of Law Enforcement.” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Calder Roberson, Cyber Field Office-International. “Collaboration is key to combatting cybercrime, where the perpetrators frequently attempt to exploit national and organizational boundaries.”



Exchanges such as this increase U.S. and Polish investigative capacity, contribute to the Army’s readiness by sharing its analytical and technological superiority and strengthens the partnership Army CID has developed with the Polish National Police.



The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with 3,000 personnel at 124 locations worldwide working to prevent and investigate criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities.



