Cadets from the University Of Utah’s ROTC attend the Veterans Day Commemoration at the University of Utah, Nov. 15, 2024. The Veterans Day Commemoration honors local veterans of all military branches and serves as an opportunity for members of the university’s ROTC to honor them. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Midori Preecs)