    Veterans Day Commemoration [Image 5 of 5]

    SALT LAKE CITY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Midori Preecs 

    358th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery Regiment, Utah National Guard, fire M116 75mm howitzers during the Veterans Day Commemoration at the University of Utah, Nov. 15, 2024. The Veterans Day Commemoration honors local veterans of all military branches and serves as an opportunity for members of the university’s ROTC to honor them. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Midori Preecs)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 22:02
    Photo ID: 8758392
    VIRIN: 241115-A-QR620-1213
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.54 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Commemoration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Midori Preecs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    Honor
    U.S. Army

