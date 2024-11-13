Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery Regiment, Utah National Guard, fire M116 75mm howitzers during the Veterans Day Commemoration at the University of Utah, Nov. 15, 2024. The Veterans Day Commemoration honors local veterans of all military branches and serves as an opportunity for members of the university’s ROTC to honor them. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Midori Preecs)