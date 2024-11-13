Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024. [Image 3 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Joseph Barker 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. First Class Brandon Hexum of the U.S. Army Parachute Team soars into Nissan Stadium during the Tennessee Titan’s football game Sunday, November 17th, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8758216
    VIRIN: 241117-A-VO664-8322
    Resolution: 2368x1479
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024. [Image 15 of 15], by Joseph Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.
    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAPT Golden Knights TennesseeTitans Titans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download