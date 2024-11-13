Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team and the Cheerleaders from the Tennessee Titan’s wave at the crowd during a football game Sunday, November 17th, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 18:32
|Photo ID:
|8758228
|VIRIN:
|241117-A-VO664-9686
|Resolution:
|5311x3434
|Size:
|14.19 MB
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024. [Image 15 of 15], by Joseph Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.