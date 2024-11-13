Members of the U.S. Army Parachute proudly display their commemorative game ball November 17th, 2024 after their demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Ten.
|11.17.2024
|11.17.2024 18:32
|8758220
|241117-A-VO664-7574
|6048x4024
|15.48 MB
|TENNESSEE, US
|4
|0
This work, Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a demonstration jump into Nissan Stadium Sunday, November 17th, 2024.