    Chief Master Sgt. retires after 30+ years of service [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief Master Sgt. retires after 30+ years of service

    NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Linkowski stands for a photo after receiving a Texas Superior Service Medal during a retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on November 16, 2024. The Texas Superior Service Medal is the fourth-highest military decoration conferred to service members of the Texas Military Department. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    Retirement
    CMSgt
    30 years of service

