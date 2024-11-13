Chief Master Sgt. retires after 30+ years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Linkowski stands for a photo after receiving a Texas Superior Service Medal during a retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on November 16, 2024. The Texas Superior Service Medal is the fourth-highest military decoration conferred to service members of the Texas Military Department. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)