Chief Master Sgt. retires after 30+ years of service

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Glen Sutton, 136th Mission Support Group commander (Left), presents a certificate of retirement to U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Linkowski (Right) during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on November 16, 2024. During retirement ceremonies, the official order of retirement is read to signify the official retirement of a military member. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)