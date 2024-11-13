U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Linkowski speaks to the standing-room only crowd during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on November 16, 2024. Linkowski dedicated over thirty-five years to the United States and the State of Texas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8757719
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-GE908-1003
|Resolution:
|4050x2700
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. retires after 30+ years of service [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.