Chief Master Sgt. retires after 30+ years of service

U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Linkowski speaks to the standing-room only crowd during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on November 16, 2024. Linkowski dedicated over thirty-five years to the United States and the State of Texas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)