    Dynamic Victory 24-03 [Image 2 of 4]

    Dynamic Victory 24-03

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Donovon Lynch 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A British Army officer cadet from the Royal Military Academy - Sandhurst prepares a heavy weapon position during Dynamic Victory 24-03 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, November 15, 2024.

    Dynamic Victory is the final exercise that officer cadets undergo at the Royal Military Academy - Sandhurst. JMRC provides facilities, a training environment, and an opposing force to ensure the cadets are fit to commission and lead soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Donovon Lynch)

