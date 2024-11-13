A British Army officer cadet from the Royal Military Academy - Sandhurst looks over a wall for simulated enemy forces during Dynamic Victory 24-03 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, November 15, 2024.
Dynamic Victory is the final exercise that officer cadets undergo at the Royal Military Academy - Sandhurst. JMRC provides facilities, a training environment, and an opposing force to ensure the cadets are fit to commission and lead soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Donovon Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8757248
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-KE940-2011
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dynamic Victory 24-03 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Donovon Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.